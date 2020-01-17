Pickup destroyed by fire at Johnson Lake, no injuries

RRN/Photo of scorched earth and damaged Medo’s damaged storage building late Tuesday after the fire-damaged pickup was removed.

Johnson Lake — A pickup parked at a restaurant on the east side of Johnson Lake caught fire and burned Monday night. Minor damage was sustained by a storage building located north of Medo’s Resort Bar & Grill. No one was injured. Elwood Fire and Rescue responded shortly after 9 p.m. and attempted to put the fire out. The 2006 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4X4 was owned by restaurant cook Adam Beam who was letting the pickup run to warm up…

Elwood Fire extinguished the fire about 9:30 p.m. The northeast corner of the storage building was damaged along with an electrical box. The electrical box was repaired the next day, Tuesday. The storage building held refrigerated food used for meals served at the restaurant, but none of the food was damaged. The State Fire Marshal determined the fire was caused by faulty wiring in the engine compartment of the pickup. The loss of the pickup was estimated at $9,000. Damage to the building has not been determined.