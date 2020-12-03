Pickup-school bus collision near Loomis, no serious injuries

Loomis, Neb. — A northbound pickup and an eastbound school bus collided Thursday shortly after 7 a.m. at 747 Road and F Road near Loomis in Phelps County. The school bus was headed to Loomis K-12 Public School.

Lance Blythe says his two children were on the bus along with a few other children…

“My children were picked up about 7:00 — 7:05 this morning and the accident is just a quarter mile from my house. It was a pickup coming from the south heading north that drove through the stop sign. The school bus (driver) didn’t see the pickup and they collided in the intersection.”

Blythe says some of the children on the bus were complaining of bumps and bruises and one of his children fell out of their seat and into the aisle. Blythe says neither the 6 or 7 children on the bus nor the bus driver received any serious injuries. He also says the pickup driver did not appear to be injured.

Overton Volunteer Fire Department did not transport anyone from the scene. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office also responded.