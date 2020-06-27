class="post-template-default single single-post postid-469892 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Pickup-train collision under investigation near Gothenburg

BY Dave Schroeder | June 27, 2020
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pickup-train collision that occurred around 9:00am this morning(Saturday) at a crossing 2 miles west of Gothenburg.   The driver and  lone occupant of the pickup was transported by Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department to Gothenburg Memorial Hospital.

The extent of injuries and further details were not not immediately available.   Union Pacific Railroad was also assisting the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a motorcycle accident a couple miles south of Lexington early Friday evening.   It occurred on Highway 283.    The rider was transported from the scene with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

 

 

 

 

 

