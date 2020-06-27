Pickup-train collision under investigation near Gothenburg

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pickup-train collision that occurred around 9:00am this morning(Saturday) at a crossing 2 miles west of Gothenburg. The driver and lone occupant of the pickup was transported by Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department to Gothenburg Memorial Hospital.

The extent of injuries and further details were not not immediately available. Union Pacific Railroad was also assisting the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a motorcycle accident a couple miles south of Lexington early Friday evening. It occurred on Highway 283. The rider was transported from the scene with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.