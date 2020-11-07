Pine Ridge Resident Arrested in Lincoln County for Drugs and Trespassing

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call early Friday morning of a citizen on West Simmons Road in Sutherland calling for assistance. The citizen told deputies a man had walked into her home and appeared injured from a vehicle accident.

Deputies contacted the 24-year-old male, David Nuno of Pine Ridge South Dakota. Nuno was not cooperating with deputies and he was arrested for First Degree Trespassing. Lincoln County K-9 was deployed on Nuno’s vehicle after suspected under the influence of narcotics.

The K-9 indicated drugs and deputies found several grams of suspected methamphetamine, needles and marijuana.

Nuno was transported to Great Plains Health for his injuries. Following his release, Nuno was incarcerated in the Lincoln County Detention Center for Trespassing and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Authorities reported additional charges are possible in the case.