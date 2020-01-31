Plains Equipment, Green Line, Stutheit Implement announce merger

Three Nebraska-based John Deere dealerships have merged into one. The new company, AKRS Equipment, will represent 27 locations.

Plains Equipment Group, Green Line Equipment and Stutheit Implement Co. made the announcement late Friday afternoon.

In a video posted to social media, the three company Chief Executive Officers are seen ahead of their merger presentation to John Deere.

“Today’s kind of the culmination of a lot of work,” said Russ Rerucha, CEO of Green Line Equipment, Inc.”The three of us have met many times and discussed what this company would be. We’re all really excited of what it is.”

According to Rerucha, the ownership structure of AKRS Equipment would be the same as it has been with the three individual companies.

“Not a one is leaving. Everybody’s excited about it. I think that speaks volumes of what this company could be”

The merger includes following locations:

Albion

Ainsworth

Auburn

Aurora

Broken Bow

Central City

Crete

David City

Elkhorn

Geneva

Gretna

Grand Island

McCook

Neligh

Norfolk

North Platte

Oberlin

O’Neill

Ord

Osceola

Plainview

Ravenna

Seward

Spalding

St. Paul

Syracuse

York

Lincoln Headquarters

Rerucha has been appointed Chairman of the AKRS Equipment Board. Kevin Clark has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Clark is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Plains Equipment Group.

The companies plan to officially close on the deal by the end of March 2020.

VIDEO: Introducing AKRS Equipment

