Plum Creek WMA focuses on fishing access, ends camping

LINCOLN, Neb. — In order to allow for the maximum number of anglers and their boat trailers at the Plum Creek Wildlife Management Area, the south central Nebraska site closed to camping permanently July 10.

The wildlife management area was designed as a fishing access point, not for overnight camping and has no site amenities. Due to the management area’s size and limited parking availability, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will prioritize boat and fishing access to the waterway there.

“We appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm to get out, camp and enjoy the outdoors,” said Alicia Hardin, wildlife division administrator. “Unfortunately, Plum Creek WMA just isn’t big enough to support the traffic from both anglers and campers. We hope people see this as an opportunity to explore our other great recreation areas.”

Signs in the Plum Creek WMA notify users of the changes.

Nearby overnight camping remains available at Johnson Lake State Recreation Area or other state parks and recreation areas. For more information, or to find a site, visit OutdoorNebraska.org.