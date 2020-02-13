Police bias bill from longtime Sen. Chambers wins approval

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-440142 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 13, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. —  Nebraska legislators have given initial approval to a measure that would require law enforcement officers to undergo anti-bias training. The bill that received first-round approval Wednesday in a 43-0 vote could be the last major piece of legislation proposed by the state’s longest-serving and best-known state senator, Ernie Chambers. The Omaha lawmaker designated it as his last official legislative priority in what could be his final year in office. Chambers has served for a total of 46 years in the unicameral Legislature, but is leaving office next January due to term limits and has declined to say whether he’ll run again.

