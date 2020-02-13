Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska legislators have given initial approval to a measure that would require law enforcement officers to undergo anti-bias training. The bill that received first-round approval Wednesday in a 43-0 vote could be the last major piece of legislation proposed by the state’s longest-serving and best-known state senator, Ernie Chambers. The Omaha lawmaker designated it as his last official legislative priority in what could be his final year in office. Chambers has served for a total of 46 years in the unicameral Legislature, but is leaving office next January due to term limits and has declined to say whether he’ll run again.
Police bias bill from longtime Sen. Chambers wins approval
