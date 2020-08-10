class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478014 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Police close Lincoln bowling alley for violating mask rule | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | August 10, 2020
Police close Lincoln bowling alley for violating mask rule

Lincoln, Neb. — Lincoln Police closed down a bowling alley this weekend for violating the city’s coronavirus restrictions after the owner vowed to fight the rules requiring people to wear masks in public places.

On Saturday, Lincoln Police enforced the local health department’s order to close Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards for violating restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials have said that employees at Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards weren’t wearing face coverings, patrons were told that masks were optional and people weren’t far enough apart. The bowling alley’s owner, Benjamin Madsen, has challenged the city’s health restrictions in court.

