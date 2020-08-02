Police identify 2 killed in shooting outside Omaha motel

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police have identified two people shot to death outside an Omaha motel.

Police say 36-year-old Nicole Hatten and 35-year-old Michael Harbour were killed in the shooting that happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday outside a Best Western motel in southwestern Omaha. Officers called to the motel found Hatten and Harbour with gunshot wounds outside the building. Both were declared dead at the scene.

News outlets reported that at least one of the victims had been a guest at the motel at the time of the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests in the killings.