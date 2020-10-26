LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a 30-year-old man was arrested after he intentionally started a fire in his apartment. No one was injured but several other tenants in the apartments in south Lincoln were displaced by the fire early Sunday. Police arrested Trent Burgess on suspicion of first-degree arson. The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the apartments.
Police: Lincoln man arrested after setting fire to apartment
