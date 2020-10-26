Police: Lincoln man arrested after setting fire to apartment

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493299 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 26, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a 30-year-old man was arrested after he intentionally started a fire in his apartment. No one was injured but several other tenants in the apartments in south Lincoln were displaced by the fire early Sunday. Police arrested Trent Burgess on suspicion of first-degree arson. The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the apartments.

