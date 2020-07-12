Police: Man who broke into clinic to escape storms left note

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-472592 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 12, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Police say a man who broke into a Lincoln medical clinic to escape strong thunderstorms wasn’t hard to track down: He left a note on the door.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that officers were called to the MedExpress Urgent Care in east Lincoln around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a burglar alarm as storms raged in the area. Arriving officers found a front window smashed and a Post-it note on the clinic door that said, “Exam Room 2, Ronnie.”

Officers found a 23-year-old man in the exam room taking refuge from the storm. The man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, criminal mischief and drug possession counts.

