Police: Man who broke into clinic to escape storms left note

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Police say a man who broke into a Lincoln medical clinic to escape strong thunderstorms wasn’t hard to track down: He left a note on the door.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that officers were called to the MedExpress Urgent Care in east Lincoln around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a burglar alarm as storms raged in the area. Arriving officers found a front window smashed and a Post-it note on the clinic door that said, “Exam Room 2, Ronnie.”

Officers found a 23-year-old man in the exam room taking refuge from the storm. The man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, criminal mischief and drug possession counts.