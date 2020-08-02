class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476569 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Police: Man with gun fleeing stop injured when officer shots | KRVN Radio

Police: Man with gun fleeing stop injured when officer shots

BY Associated Press | August 2, 2020
Home News Regional News
Police: Man with gun fleeing stop injured when officer shots

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A man who police say fled an Omaha traffic stop while carrying a gun suffered a minor injury when an officer shot at him, grazing the man’s ear.

Police say the incident happened Thursday evening in north Omaha, when an officer stopped a car, and neither the driver nor her passenger had identification. Police say the officer called for backup to search the car after smelling marijuana. Police when a backup officer arrived, the passenger ran from the scene with his hand tucked close to his abdomen, and shots were fired.

Police say the passenger, 22-year-old Marcel Turner, was later found in a backyard and arrested. Police say he later admitted that a gun found near him was his.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: