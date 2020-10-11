Police say 4 teens, 7-year-old broke into Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Police say five boys – including a 7-year-old – have been cited on suspicion of burglary after a neighbor reported seeing the group kick in the door of a nearby apartment in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that two 16-year-olds, two 14-year-olds and the 7-year-old were cited Thursday. Police say one of the 14-year-old boys was sent to the juvenile detention center on an unrelated outstanding warrant. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says the 7-year-old was apparently acting as a lookout for the other boys.

The apartment’s resident reported that $100 from missing from a safe in his bedroom closet following the break-in.