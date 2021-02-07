Police say Lincoln man used hatchet in attack on woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Police in Lincoln have arrested a man in a domestic assault case, saying the man attacked his girlfriend with a hatchet. On Thursday, police arrested 29-year-old Nathan Ueding on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon, strangulation, making terroristic threats and false imprisonment.

Police say the woman told officers Ueding assaulted her Thursday morning, hitting her several times with a hatchet and not allowing her to leave the home for several hours. Police reported that the woman had significant bruising and injuries all over her body from the attack.

Police say they found Ueding waiting in a vehicle outside the woman’s workplace Thursday night and arrested him.