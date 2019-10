Omaha, Neb. — Police say a speeding motorcyclist died after crashing off U.S. Highway 75 in Omaha.

Police say the motorcycle struck a concrete barrier around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in south Omaha. The impact sent the bike and the man off the elevated roadway to the ground below the highway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as 29-year-old Patrick McNally, who lived in Bellevue.