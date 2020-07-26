Suspect in Nebraska woman’s death arrested in Iowa

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) – The suspect in the shooting death of a northeast Nebraska woman has been arrested in Sioux City, Iowa.

Sioux City police say Deshawn Gleaton Jr. was arrested without incident Friday night. He is facing a possible first-degree murder charge in the killing of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen in Norfolk on Friday morning. Christiansen was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a Norfolk home and died during surgery.

Gleaton was out of prison on bond on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing. Authorities say Christiansen was the victim in those cases.