class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477049 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Police seek information on death of man in Grand Island yard | KRVN Radio

Police seek information on death of man in Grand Island yard

BY AP | August 4, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Police seek information on death of man in Grand Island yard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Police in Grand Island are seeking information on the death of a man whose body was found lying in a front yard. The Grand Island Independent says the man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning, and police say it appears the man had been assaulted. Police did not immediately release the man’s identity. Police Capt. Dean Elliott says officers were called after a neighbor looked out the window around 7 a.m. and spotted the man lying on the ground.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: