Police: Train fatally hit Missouri man in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – Police in western Nebraska say a Missouri man has died after being hit by a train in Scottsbluff. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the incident happened early Wednesday morning, when police were called to railroad tracks where a man had been hit be a westbound train. Police Sgt. Lance Kite says the impact killed 56-year-old Michael Nolde of Missouri. The newspaper reports Nolde had family members who live in Scottsbluff. Police interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene and say no foul play is suspected in Nolde’s death.