Polk County Sheriff’s Department Still Searching for Man Caught on Trail Cam, Wearing Bra and Utility Belt with Knife

POLK COUNTY- The Polk County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for a man that was caught on Chad Hoffman’s trail cam near Polk. Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig confirmed Friday morning they were still searching for the man. The images were captured on Saturday, June 6th, and the man was wearing a bra, a utility belt, that appears to have a long knife on it as well.

According to NCN, in discussions they had with Hoffman he is missing a deer stand that was still in the box and was stored on the property. Early Sunday morning the man was on an ATV with different clothing. Hoffman thinks what was on the back of the ATV was the missing item.

An image of the man from the trail cam can be seen below, WARNING THE MATERIAL MAY SENSITIVE TO VIEWERS. Ladwig says that if the man is seen, please call 911 or call the Polk County Sheriff’s Department at 402-747-2231.