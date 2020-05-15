class="post-template-default single single-post postid-462059 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Positive Case of COVID-19 in Furnas County

BY Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department | May 15, 2020
Face Mask to protect against COVID-19

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has been notified of an additional person from SWNPHD’s health district that has tested positive for COVID-19.

This positive case is a female in their fifties in Furnas County, and it is related to travel outside the health district.  They are currently self-isolating at home.  All identified close contacts will be self-quarantined. This case brings the total to fourteen positive COVID-19 cases in SWNPHD.

Travel within the state of Nebraska is not recommended to areas with ongoing community spread of COVID-19.  The map of Nebraska COVID-19 cases can be found on the dhhs.ne.gov website.  Recommendations for travelers going out of state are to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Nebraska, with exceptions for essential workers and commuters crossing state lines. All travelers should limit public interactions, practice social distancing and self-monitor for symptoms.

For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

