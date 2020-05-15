Positive Case of COVID-19 in Furnas County

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has been notified of an additional person from SWNPHD’s health district that has tested positive for COVID-19.

This positive case is a female in their fifties in Furnas County, and it is related to travel outside the health district. They are currently self-isolating at home. All identified close contacts will be self-quarantined. This case brings the total to fourteen positive COVID-19 cases in SWNPHD.

Travel within the state of Nebraska is not recommended to areas with ongoing community spread of COVID-19. The map of Nebraska COVID-19 cases can be found on the dhhs.ne.gov website. Recommendations for travelers going out of state are to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Nebraska, with exceptions for essential workers and commuters crossing state lines. All travelers should limit public interactions, practice social distancing and self-monitor for symptoms.

For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.