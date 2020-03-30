Positive COVID-19 case found in Gosper County

Gosper County — The Gosper County Sheriff’s office is informing all Gosper County residents that on March 28 it was reported that a positive case of COVID-19 was found in Gosper County. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office is requesting/suggesting all Gosper County residents limit their activities away from home. This request is to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus. If residents have to leave their home for essentials such as groceries or other necessities, take precautions such as wearing a face mask, rubber gloves and maintain a social distance of 6-10 feet from other people. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office will continue to keep the public informed of any changes.