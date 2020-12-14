Possible theft ring in Ne/Co area

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is advising of a theft ring operating in the southwest Nebraska and northeast Colorado area.

The latest report came on Saturday of 2008 Chevy pickup and fuel trailer in Chase County. The pickup and fuel trailer were recovered later on Saturday but, all the tools had been removed. A pickup was stolen from Wauneta last week and a pickup was also stolen in Phillips County, Colorado. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says thefts have occurred from Chappell and Imperial to Holyoke, Wray and Yuma, Colorado.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be diligent and alert for anything suspicious and to report it right away to law enforcement. Also, to remove keys from vehicles, lock you buildings and secure anything of value.