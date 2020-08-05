Postal employee sentenced for theft by government official

Lincoln, Neb. — United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Robin A. Smith, 41, of Wilcox, Nebraska, was sentenced on August 4, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf for Theft by a Government Official. Smith was sentenced to 2 years’ probation with special conditions. There is no parole in the federal system.

On May 16, 2018, while performing the duties as a United States Postal Service city mail carrier, Smith opened and retained a greeting card containing a gift card valued at $20. The greeting card opened and retained by Smith was being monitored as part of the investigation of a postal employee complaint.

This case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General for the United States Postal Service.