Power Line Repairs After Scottsbluff Plane Crash Expected to be Extensive

Authorities say it could take some time to repair the power transmission line damage left in the aftermath of the crash of a crop dusting plane north of Scottsbluff Tuesday morning.

Nebraska Public Power District officials say repair crews from York, North Platte and Ogallala are in the area today for reconstruction work on the 230-kilovolt transmission line damaged as a result of the crash, and the pubic is asked to stay clear of the work area.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman tells KNEB News three county roads in the area are closed to local traffic only, and he understands it could take upwards of a month for completion of repairs. “These are great, big power structures. It’s not a power pole, it’s like double power poles and a bunch of them got snapped off and damaged,” said Overman. “NPPD told me this morning they’ve got 10 of those that going to have to be replaced.”

Travel is restricted on County Roads 19 and 20 between County Road F to G, as well as County Road 22 from Lake Minatare Road to County Road G.

Overman also said the National Transportation Safety Board will not be sending investigators to the scene.

He says NTSB officials were satisfied with the details provided by the local investigation, which included extensive interviews with the pilot and witnesses, as well as pictures and drone footage of the crash scene.