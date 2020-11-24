class="post-template-default single single-post postid-499008 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | November 24, 2020
Power restored to small portion of south Lexington

Lexington, Neb. — An electrical outage in south Lexington early Tuesday  was traced to the substantion located on east Walnut, east of Lexington Livestock. NPPD’s Mark Becker…

“About 6:50 this morning we had an outage that affected approximately 470 customers in Lexington. We had a fault in what we call a switch gear. But power was restored at about 8:15 this morning.”

Becker says there was no damage to NPPD equipment so there won’t be a need for further repairs. The area impacted was mainly south and west of Lexington Livestock in Lexington.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
