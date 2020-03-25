Powerball to make changes to starting jackpot amount and minimum jackpot roll increases

Following next Grand Prize win, Powerball jackpot will reset to $20 million with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

URBANDALE, Iowa – March 25, 2020 – The Powerball Product Group today announced changes to ensure the game continues to support good causes in all 48 U.S. lottery jurisdictions. Following the next Grand Prize win, Powerball’s starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

“Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors,” said Gregory Mineo, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”

Tonight’s advertised jackpot is a guaranteed $150 million; $114.8 million cash value. If the jackpot is won in tonight’s drawing, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the Saturday, March 28 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings. If the jackpot is not won tonight, then the jackpot will grow to an estimated $160 million (annuity).

“We would like to offer support to our loyal players during this unprecedented time,” said Mineo. “We are committed to being America’s favorite jackpot game.”