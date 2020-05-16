Pre‑Registration Due June 17th for Dawson County 4‑H Clothing Entries

Dawson County — The Dawson County 4‑H Clothing Contest will be held Tuesday, July 7th at the Lexington Middle School from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Clothing Contest will be conducted according to coronavirus guidelines. There will be correspondence as changes are set and protocol is established.

Dawson County Extension is currently working on what the 4-H portion of the fair competitions will look like. Our utmost concern is for the safety of 4-H members and their families. Although we don’t currently have a total vision as to what this year’s fair will look like, whether events and exhibits will be virtual, in-person or a combination of both. Decisions will be made based on guidance from the public health community and the Governor’s office.

According to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator, 4‑H’ers enrolled in the following 4‑H Clothing projects: STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle, STEAM Clothing 1 – Fundamentals, STEAM Clothing 2 – Simply Sewing, STEAM Clothing 3 – A Stitch Further, Knitting, Crocheting, and Shopping In Style must pre‑register by Wednesday, June 17th in the Extension Office. MAILED ENTRIES MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE EXTENSION OFFICE ON JUNE 17th. NO LATE ENTRIES WILL BE ACCEPTED! Guidelines for the 4‑H Clothing Contest are given in the Dawson County Fair Premium List and Program. The 4-H Section of the Fair Premium is available on the web (check it out on the Dawson County Extension Home Page www.dawson.unl.edu)

The results of the Fashion Show judging will be announced at the 4-H Public Fashion Show, Wednesday, July 8th at the Lexington Middle School Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. The 4-H program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension.