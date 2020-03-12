Prescribed fire exercise at Enders Reservoir SRA postponed until March 21

Lincoln, Neb. — The prescribed fire exercise scheduled for March 14 at Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area (SRA) in Chase County has been postponed until March 21 because of expected adverse weather conditions.

Portions of the SRA will be closed temporarily to public access during the exercise.

This is a joint exercise by the volunteer fire departments of Imperial and Wauneta, Nebraska State Fire Marshall’s Training Division, Nebraska State Forest Service, and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Other area fire departments also will be assisting and training.

The objectives are to reduce the wildland fire potential on the SRA, lessen the risk of wildland fire to the town of Enders, train local fire departments and Game and Parks staff, and to control eastern redcedar and invasive species.

The temporarily closed portions of the SRA will be Center Dam Campground, Area B Campground, No Name Bay and Crappie Bay.

Limited access may be required into the private cabin area, depending on conditions. Access to Church Grove Campground and Cow Beach Day Use Area will be via 335 Avenue from Highway 6, just east of Imperial. County Road 763 will be closed from the town of Enders west to Cow Beach Day Use Area. Access to the Main Area Campground will be available at the main entrance off County Road 736.

Users of open areas of the SRA may encounter light to moderate smoke. Access in those areas could be restricted if smoke levels are determined to be unsafe.