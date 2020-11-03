President Trump wins statewide popular vote in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. – President Donald Trump has won the statewide popular vote in deeply conservative Nebraska as polls closed Tuesday night. But that doesn’t mean Trump is guaranteed all five of the state’s electoral votes.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is hoping to peel off at least one electoral vote in Nebraska – one of only two states that allows its electoral votes to be split.

The former vice president has a chance of winning in the state’s 2nd

Congressional District, which encompasses Omaha and several suburbs.

Polling has shown a competitive race between Biden and Trump in the district.

Election information and results – – – > https://krvn.com/2020-election-hub/