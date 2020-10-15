Press Box Preview | Central Nebraska Football Preview | Season 2, Episode 8

Scott Foster and Tyler Cavali are here with another episode of the 2020 season of Press Box Preview!

Each week, the two will breakdown some of the local football games which are carried on KRVN and 93.1 The River.

Games:

Arapahoe vs Southern Valley (KRVN FM)

Elm Creek vs Bertrand (KRVN AM)

Press Box Preview is brought to you by:

The Home Agency,

Farm Bureau of Lexington (Chase Wolf),

Buzz’s Marine,

Fontanelle Hybrids,

JM’s Cards and Gifts,

Hecox Dentistry,

State Farm Insurance,

Cozad Community Health System

and Flatwater Bank!