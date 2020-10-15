class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491427 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Press Box Preview | Central Nebraska Football Preview | Season 2, Episode 8

BY KRVN Staff | October 15, 2020
Scott Foster and Tyler Cavali are here with another episode of the 2020 season of Press Box Preview!

Each week, the two will breakdown some of the local football games which are carried on KRVN and 93.1 The River.

Games:
Arapahoe vs Southern Valley (KRVN FM)
Elm Creek vs Bertrand (KRVN AM)

