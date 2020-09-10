Preston Love to be Democratic write-in candidate for U.S. Senate

Preston Love, longtime community leader and political advocate, announced Thursday that he will be the Democratic write-in candidate for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 3 election. Love is endorsed by the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Voters can simply write-in Love and fill-in in the oval next to his name under the U.S. Senate portion of their ballot.

“2020 has been a unique year. Many of our young people can’t go to school, many of our adults are not working, evictions are at an all-time high, disparities for people of color have finally become recognized, and our elderly are chronically at-risk,” Love said.

“The 2020 election is also unique. We have a president who is telling us to illegally vote twice, who lies, is racist, misogynistic and divisive. Our Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, while sometimes verbally disagreeing with the president, continues to vote with him time after time and has yet to stand up to Trump for our Gold Star and Blue Star families or for the disadvantaged and minorities so hurt by COVID. I stand before you ready to serve. Love will combat hate. Love will begin to heal the hurt all across our state. All you need to do is write-in Love on your ballot.”

Preston Love worked in the civil rights movement alongside many icons of the movement and has remained passionate about continuing that work in his hometown neighborhood of North Omaha. He is presently teaching Black Studies and Politics at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, a author of 5 books and is the founder and CEO of the Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement and 4Urban.org.

Love was introduced Thursday by Alisha Shelton, Gladys Harrison, Kara Eastman and a student who attended a civil rights tour with Preston Love.

“I fully support Mr. Love stepping up. He is the write-in candidate that we need. A person who actively led parts of the civil rights movement. A person who speaks up for the people,” Alisha Shelton said. “A person who identifies the common goal in every circumstance and believes we all have a right to the American dream.”

Kara Eastman, who is running for Congress in the competitive Second Congressional District, said: “I am happy and excited to endorse my good friend Preston Love for the United States Senate. Preston would be an amazing Senator and I am honored to be running with him and Vice President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket.”

NDP Chair Jane Kleeb applauded Love’s commitment to the people of our state.

“Voters expect and deserve a choice when they receive their ballot in the mail or when they go to their polling place on Nov. 3 — a choice for the U.S. Senate who affirms their values of equality, justice and hard work,” Kleeb said. “Preston Love is a statement candidate. Love always combats hate. Nebraskans from Omaha to Scottsbluff will be proud to write-in Love.”

Read more and see Preston’s bio at PrestonLove.com

Background: The NDP withdrew support from Chris Janicek after learning he sexually harassed a staff member. The party endorsed Alsiha Shelton to replace Chris Janciek, however he refused demands to withdraw his candidacy as the Democratic nominee. Because there is no law in the state of Nebraska where a political party can petition the Secretary of State for a candidate to be removed from their partisan ballot line, the party voted to run a write-in candidate. Other Democrats who ran in the primary, including Alisha Shelton, are precluded by state law from running as a write-in in the general election. The party chose to endorse Preston Love as our candidate for U.S. Senate.