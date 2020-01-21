Prison training program proposed for Peru State College

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435009 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 21, 2020
Peru, Neb. — Officials say a proposed college program would help train future leaders for Nebraska’s prisons. The prisons have been struggling with overcrowding, staffing issues and inmate unrest.

The proposed partnership between Peru State College and the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute would create new opportunities for criminal justice students interested in work as corrections officers.

Students could take internships at the Tecumseh prison while seeking their bachelor’s degrees and could move into jobs as sergeants or case managers upon graduation.

State prisons director Scott Frakes told the Lincoln Journal Star the program would be the first of its kind in the country.

