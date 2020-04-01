Prisoner escapee charged in Custer County Court

A man apprehended after fleeing custody in Broken Bow Monday has been charged in Custer County Court. Juan Colombe, a 27-year-old man from Valentine faces charges of 1st Degree Assault, Escape and Robbery. No arraignment date was immediately set but, he is being held in the Custer County Jail on $1 Million bond. He could be released if 10% of that amount is posted.

It occurred around 11:30am Monday as Midwest Services van stoppped at a Broken Bow convenience store. According to a Broken Bow Police Department report, Colombe got out of his restraints and assaulted the van driver. Colombe got in the driver’s seat and the van driver attempted to get Colombe through the open door. Colombe then put the van in reverse and accelerated rapidly knocking the van driver to the ground and the open door rolled over him. The report says the van driver was knocked unconscious. The driver was taken to a Broken Bow hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to Kearney. Broken Bow Police have not released the identity of the van driver but, KRVN News has learned the van driver is in critical condition at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Colombe backed the van into a light pole and then sped across a parking lot, down an embankment and became suck in the mud. Colombe then fled on foot to a grocery store parking pot where he had contact with an employee took the employee’s keys and attempted to flee in the employee’s vehicle when he was confronted and apprehended by officers with Broken Bow Police Department, Custer county Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

Colombe was being transported at the time from the Nebraska Department of Corrections in Lincoln to Valentine for a court appearance. He was scheduled for an extradition hearing Monday afternoon in Cherry County Court. Colombe is wanted in Jones County, South Dakota on charges of Burglary and damage to private property. Valentine Police Department had executed search warrants of a Valentine residence earlier in March and recovered items connected to the South Dakota case.