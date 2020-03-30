Prisoner escapes and assaults transport van driver in Broken Bow

According to Captain Dan Hanson, at approximately 11:30 am on Monday, a Midwest Transport Services van was stopped at Pump N Pantry in Broken Bow. While stopped the prisoner somehow got out of his restraints and assaulted the driver of the Midwest Transport Services van. He attempted to drive away in the van and got stuck.

The prisoner, Juan Colombe, 27 of Valentine, then attempted to steal a car in Grocery Kart’s parking lot and was apprehended before he could get away with the car.

The driver of the van was transported to Jennie Melham Hospital.

Colombe is being held in the Custer County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Assault, Escape and Robbery. He was being transported from the Penitentiary in Lincoln to Valentine for a court appearance.

The Broken Bow Police Department was assisted by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.