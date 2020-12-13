class="post-template-default single single-post postid-502122 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Probe: Kansas foster care provider falsified visit documents | KRVN Radio

Probe: Kansas foster care provider falsified visit documents

BY Associated Press | December 13, 2020
Home News Regional News
Probe: Kansas foster care provider falsified visit documents

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas says employees of one of the state’s largest foster care management providers falsified documents to show visits with families that never took place.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families said Friday in a news release that it has taken action to address the allegations about St. Francis Ministries and requested information related to fiscal mismanagement at the Salina-based organization.

One St. Francis employee did not visit 28 children who were living with 11 different foster care providers. That worker falsely documented 165 contacts with those children between February and October that did not occur. Another employee had failed to meet with foster care providers.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: