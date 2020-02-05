Proposal that could grow Nebraska Legislature hits roadblock

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A proposal that could allow Nebraska’s Legislature to expand from 49 to 55 senators has hit a wave of opposition.

The proposal by Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer would give voters the chance to increase the maximum number of state lawmakers in Nebraska. If voters approved the ballot measure in the November election, lawmakers would then need to pass a bill to increase their ranks.

Scheer says he introduced the measure to ensure that rural constituents have easier access to their elected representatives.

Some lawmakers raised concerns about the cost of adding more senators. Adding more senators could also boost the Republican majority in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.