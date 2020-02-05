class="post-template-default single single-post postid-438234 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Proposal that could grow Nebraska Legislature hits roadblock | KRVN Radio

Proposal that could grow Nebraska Legislature hits roadblock

BY Associated Press | February 5, 2020
Home News Regional News
Proposal that could grow Nebraska Legislature hits roadblock

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A proposal that could allow Nebraska’s Legislature to expand from 49 to 55 senators has hit a wave of opposition.

The proposal by Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer would give voters the chance to increase the maximum number of state lawmakers in Nebraska. If voters approved the ballot measure in the November election, lawmakers would then need to pass a bill to increase their ranks.

Scheer says he introduced the measure to ensure that rural constituents have easier access to their elected representatives.

Some lawmakers raised concerns about the cost of adding more senators. Adding more senators could also boost the Republican majority in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.

 

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments