Prosecutor to call for grand jury review of protest killing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A prosecutor says he’ll call for a grand jury review of the case of a white business owner who fatally shot an unarmed black man during civil unrest in downtown Omaha. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said in a news conference Wednesday that he’ll petition the court to call a grand jury to review evidence to determine whether bar owner Jake Gardner should face felony charges in the Saturday night shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock. Kleine also said he’ll turn over the case to a special prosecutor. On Monday, Kleine had announced he would not charge Gardner with a felony in the case after reviewing video of and witness statements regarding the altercation.