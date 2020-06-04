Prosecutor to call for grand jury review of protest killing

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-465537 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 4, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A prosecutor says he’ll call for a grand jury review of the case of a white business owner who fatally shot an unarmed black man during civil unrest in downtown Omaha. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said in a news conference Wednesday that he’ll petition the court to call a grand jury to review evidence to determine whether bar owner Jake Gardner should face felony charges in the Saturday night shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock. Kleine also said he’ll turn over the case to a special prosecutor. On Monday, Kleine had announced he would not charge Gardner with a felony in the case after reviewing video of and witness statements regarding the altercation.

