PSC host public meeting in Valentine

LINCOLN, OCTOBER 1, 2019 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) will host a public meeting in Valentine, on Wednesday, October 9, to update residents in the Valentine area on the progress of a fiber build project.

“We’ve been working for some time to help bring upgraded telecommunication services to the rural areas around Valentine,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder. “This is an opportunity for the Commission and the provider to let people know where the project

stands and answer any questions they might have.”

The public is invited to attend the meeting which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at the Niobrara Lodge, 803 Highway 20, in Valentine.

PSC Commissioners and staff, along with representatives from CenturyLink, the company

that will be completing the project will be in attendance.