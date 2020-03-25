PSC initiates $1 Million grant program

LINCOLN, MARCH 25, 2020 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission has entered an Order

(NUSF-92) that will allow carriers to seek reimbursement for providing service to low-income

families as a part of the response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The Order makes one-million dollars available through the NUSF Broadband Adoption program

to assist carriers in providing low-income subscriber’s access to broadband to facilitate online

learning.

“Thanks to our existing Broadband Adoption Order, the Commission was able to act quickly in

creating this new one-million dollar grant ultimately enabling students in low income households

to connect with their teachers,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder.

The Broadband Adoption support will apply to new lines of service for low-income families

added after March 15 and continuing through the end of May.

“It was important to the Commission to do whatever was necessary to ensure families most

likely to have difficulty paying for internet, receive the services they need during this

challenging time,” said Commissioner Crystal Rhoades, District 2. “It was also important that we

do what was needed to assist our carriers which have pledged to do their part to provide these

services.”

Telecommunications carriers certificated as a local exchange carrier or registered with the

Commission as a Communications provider may file an application seeking NUSF Adoption

Support beginning May 1. Instructions for carriers can be found in the Order @

http://tiny.cc/NUSF92

Commissioner Ridder said, “By working together we can help keep Nebraskans connected.”