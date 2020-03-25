class="post-template-default single single-post postid-450427 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
PSC initiates $1 Million grant program | KRVN Radio

PSC initiates $1 Million grant program

BY Public Service Commission | March 25, 2020
Home News Regional News
PSC initiates $1 Million grant program

 

LINCOLN, MARCH 25, 2020 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission has entered an Order
(NUSF-92) that will allow carriers to seek reimbursement for providing service to low-income
families as a part of the response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The Order makes one-million dollars available through the NUSF Broadband Adoption program
to assist carriers in providing low-income subscriber’s access to broadband to facilitate online
learning.

“Thanks to our existing Broadband Adoption Order, the Commission was able to act quickly in
creating this new one-million dollar grant ultimately enabling students in low income households
to connect with their teachers,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder.

The Broadband Adoption support will apply to new lines of service for low-income families
added after March 15 and continuing through the end of May.

“It was important to the Commission to do whatever was necessary to ensure families most
likely to have difficulty paying for internet, receive the services they need during this
challenging time,” said Commissioner Crystal Rhoades, District 2. “It was also important that we
do what was needed to assist our carriers which have pledged to do their part to provide these
services.”

Telecommunications carriers certificated as a local exchange carrier or registered with the
Commission as a Communications provider may file an application seeking NUSF Adoption
Support beginning May 1. Instructions for carriers can be found in the Order @
http://tiny.cc/NUSF92

Commissioner Ridder said, “By working together we can help keep Nebraskans connected.”

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments