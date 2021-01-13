PSC Leadership Positions Chosen for 2021

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Public Service Commissioners (PSC),

Tuesday elected leadership positions for the coming year.

Elected Commission Chair, was District one Commissioner Dan Watermeier. District one is comprised of eight counties in southeastern Nebraska. Commissioner Watermeier, of Syracuse,

is in the 3rd year of a six-year term.

Elected Vice Chair, was Commissioner Tim Schram. A commissioner since 2006, Schram represents District three, which covers Sarpy, Saunders, Washington and western Douglas

Counties.

Commission leadership positions are elected on an annual basis.