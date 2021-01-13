class="post-template-default single single-post postid-508005 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
PSC Leadership Positions Chosen for 2021

BY Nebraska Public Service Commission | January 13, 2021
Courtesy/Nebraska PSC -- Dan Watermeier.

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Public Service Commissioners (PSC),
Tuesday elected leadership positions for the coming year.

Elected Commission Chair, was District one Commissioner Dan Watermeier. District one is comprised of eight counties in southeastern Nebraska. Commissioner Watermeier, of Syracuse,
is in the 3rd year of a six-year term.

Elected Vice Chair, was Commissioner Tim Schram. A commissioner since 2006, Schram represents District three, which covers Sarpy, Saunders, Washington and western Douglas
Counties.

Commission leadership positions are elected on an annual basis.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
