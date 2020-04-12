PSC reminds Choice Gas customers to choose a provider

LINCOLN, APRIL 10, 2020 – Selection is underway for consumers served by Black Hills Gas Distribution (formerly SourceGas and Kinder Morgan) Choice Gas Program. The selection period for residential/commercial customers in the Black Hills Gas distribution area runs through April 23.

The Choice Gas Program, administered by Black Hills Energy allows residential, commercial, and ag customers residing in the area of the state served by Black Hills Gas Distribution to choose a third party supplier to provide their natural gas.

“Customers who take the time to make a choice could see a benefit by receiving a lower price for their natural gas,” said Nichole Mulcahy, Director PSC Natural Gas Department. “Customers who don’t choose, are assigned a default supplier and rate, which may result in them paying more.”

Consumers in the areas served by the program, should have received information from providers to help them make an informed choice on which company they would like to be their supplier.

Those unsure if they are in an area served by the Choice Gas Program, are encouraged to contact

Black Hills Energy at 1-877-245-3506.

Mulcahy said, “It really is to the consumers benefit to choose a provider. We urge all customers

to take the time to make a choice.”

The PSC would like to know what you think. If you are a choice gas customer, take our survey

@ < http://tiny.cc/ChoiceGasConsumerSurvey >. Additional information on the Choice Gas

Program can also be found on the Consumer Choice Program page on the PSC website.