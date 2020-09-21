PSC reminds consumers of town halls meetings in Black Hills Energy rate case

LINCOLN, SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission reminds

consumers that it will be holding virtual Town Hall meetings as a part of the Black Hills Energy

Rate case application process.

On June 1, 2020, Black Hills Energy filed an application with the PSC seeking a $17.5 million

general rate increase. The proposal will increase Black Hills’ fixed customer charges and

distribution charges, the rates regulated by the Commission.

As a part of the process, and in order to provide information and address questions regarding the

potential rate increase, the Commission will hold three virtual Town Hall meetings . The Town

Hall Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 24 will be held

virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus public health emergency. A detailed schedule of the

Town Hall meetings and information on participating can be found on the PSC website @

https://tinyurl.com/ BlackHillsRateCaseTownHallMtgs .

The town hall meetings will begin with a presentation of by Black Hills Nebraska Gas, followed

by a presentation by the Public Advocate. Customers are represented by the Public Advocate, an

attorney with experience in natural gas matters. Lincoln attorney Bill Austin is currently serving

as the Public Advocate. The public will also have the opportunity to ask questions. Questions

may also be submitted in advance of the town hall meetings. A link to submit questions can be

found on the NG-109 Town Hall Meeting page of the PSC website. Questions submitted prior to

the town hall meetings will be asked during one of the town hall meetings. A recording of the

Sept. 24, town hall meeting will be made available when completed on the PSC YouTube channel

The PSC also reminds consumers the Commission will hold a formal hearing on the Black Hills

proposal beginning October 26, to hear evidence from the company, the Public Advocate and the

other parties. The location and online access to the hearing will be provided once determined.