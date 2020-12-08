PSC revokes Certificates of Authority for two Nebraska carriers

LINCOLN, DEC. 8, 2020 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission has issued two Orders

Revoking the Certificates of Authority for two Nebraska Carriers. At its December 8, meeting

the Commission issued Order B-1343, revoking the Certificate of Authority for Denver Coach,

Inc., of Scottsbluff and Order B-1880, revoking the Certificate of Authority of Nebraska Taxi,

LLC, of Lexington.

“We have had no response from either Carrier despite extensive efforts by the commission’s

motor transportation department to reach out to them to help resolve their issues,” said

Commissioner Tim Schram. “Therefore, we are left with no recourse but to cancel their ability

to do business in our state.”

In addition to extensive efforts to contact both carriers, the Commission held a November 16,

show cause hearing at which neither carrier made an appearance. The Orders B-1343 and B-1880

revoke the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for both carriers and orders both

carriers to cease and desist providing service in the state of Nebraska.

Denver Coach, Inc., provides transportation services between Scottsbluff and Gering to Denver

as well as transport intrastate within the counties that make up that area. Denver Coach has both

special party and charter bus designation as well as a limousine service. Its primary service of

late has been as a bus shuttle service.

Nebraska Taxi, LLC, is permitted to provide transportation by taxi within Dawson County and

over irregular routes within the state.

Commissioner Schram said, “While we hate to see carriers cease serving our state, we have a

duty to our citizens to ensure all carriers are operating in a safe manner in accordance with state

law and commission rules and regulations.”