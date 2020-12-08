PSC revokes Certificates of Authority for two Nebraska carriers

LINCOLN, DEC. 8, 2020 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission has issued two Orders
Revoking the Certificates of Authority for two Nebraska Carriers. At its December 8, meeting
the Commission issued Order B-1343, revoking the Certificate of Authority for Denver Coach,
Inc., of Scottsbluff and Order B-1880, revoking the Certificate of Authority of Nebraska Taxi,
LLC, of Lexington.
“We have had no response from either Carrier despite extensive efforts by the commission’s
motor transportation department to reach out to them to help resolve their issues,” said
Commissioner Tim Schram. “Therefore, we are left with no recourse but to cancel their ability
to do business in our state.”
In addition to extensive efforts to contact both carriers, the Commission held a November 16,
show cause hearing at which neither carrier made an appearance. The Orders B-1343 and B-1880
revoke the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for both carriers and orders both
carriers to cease and desist providing service in the state of Nebraska.
Denver Coach, Inc., provides transportation services between Scottsbluff and Gering to Denver
as well as transport intrastate within the counties that make up that area. Denver Coach has both
special party and charter bus designation as well as a limousine service. Its primary service of
late has been as a bus shuttle service.
Nebraska Taxi, LLC, is permitted to provide transportation by taxi within Dawson County and
over irregular routes within the state.
Commissioner Schram said, “While we hate to see carriers cease serving our state, we have a
duty to our citizens to ensure all carriers are operating in a safe manner in accordance with state
law and commission rules and regulations.”