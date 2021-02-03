PSC suspends carriers for non-compliance

LINCOLN, FEBRUARY 3, 2021 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued an Order (MT-0001.01) suspending 52 passenger carriers and 15 household goods movers for failure to comply with its annual renewal requirements pursuant to Neb. Rev. Statute §75-305.

Those carriers named in the Order, must cease and desist from providing for-hire transportation

services for passenger carriers and household goods in Nebraska.

“It is unfortunate it had to come to this,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “Those

named in the Order have been given ample time to comply and yet we have heard nothing from

them.”

In addition to annual notices reminding carriers of the renewal requirements, the PSC held a hearing to allow carriers an opportunity to appear before commissioners to provide reason as to why the due date for renewal could not be met. During the January 26 hearing not one carrier in question made an appearance.

All regulated carriers must pay annual fees prior to January 1, of each year for each vehicle registered with the carrier. The per vehicle fee allows a carrier to confirm with the PSC the vehicles it intends to operate under its authority, ensuring the commission receives proper payment of annual renewal fees as well as confirmation of insurance status for the registered

vehicles.

Commissioner Watermeier said, “Failure to comply with the annual renewal requirements calls

into question a company’s fitness to operate.”

Each certificate of authority will remain suspended until all annual renewal requirements are completed, and the commission enters an Order reauthorizing the provisions of service. The next opportunity for an Order to be issued would be at the commission’s February 17 meeting.