PSC to Hold Second Hearing in Oshkosh

Lincoln, July 30, 2020 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission has issued an Order setting a second hearing date to investigate service quality issues in the Oshkosh, Lewellen and Chappell telephone exchanges. The hearing will be held beginning at 12:30 (MDT), on Wednesday, August 19, at the Oshkosh Auditorium, 600 W 2nd Street, Oshkosh.

On April 18, 2019, the Commission held a public hearing in Oshkosh where it received testimony and exhibits from 12 CenturyLink subscribers explaining various issues they had with CenturyLink wireline service. CenturyLink also provided testimony in response during that hearing and committed to working with the Commission and the subscribers to resolve wireline service quality issues.

At the current time the Commission finds that a second hearing should be held to determine whether the issues have been resolved and whether there are any other wireline service quality issues consumers in that community are experiencing.

Commission Chair Mary Ridder said, “We hope that by holding a second hearing we can ensure subscriber concerns have been answered and if not, put a plan in place to so that these matters

are resolved.”