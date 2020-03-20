PSC to hold virtual meetings

LINCOLN, Thursday, March 19, 2020 – In a proactive effort and in accordance with the

guidelines limiting gathering size, the Nebraska Public Service Commission will begin

holding its meetings in a virtual setting.

“By moving to a virtual environment, we will continue conducting Commission business

while at the same time putting the safety of our staff and citizens at the forefront,” said

Commission Chair Mary Ridder.

Beginning with the Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, March 24, the public will be able

to attend meetings telephonically. Information on how the public will be able to participate

will be posted on meeting agendas. Commission agendas are posted to the PSC website

calendar, by 10:00 a.m., the day prior to a meeting being held.

Commissioner Ridder said, “Industry and citizens wishing to participate in our meetings,

can access the phone number and attendee code provided prior to each meeting. This will

be an interactive process and just like our regular meetings will provide a time for public

comment.”

In continuing efforts to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the PSC will no

longer be accepting walk-in business. Those doing business with the PSC should email,

mail, call or fax their information, applications, or concerns to the PSC.

“A list of contacts for all of our departments can be found on the PSC website,” said PSC

executive director Mike Hybl. “We want to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation

and encourage you to reach out to us by the means provided.”

The PSC will work to provide information on its website < www.psc.nebraska.gov > and

through its social media. Connect with us on Facebook @< http://tiny.cc/NEPSCFacebook >

and on Twitter @ < https://twitter.com/NEB_PSC >.