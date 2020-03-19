PSC urges carriers to pledge to keep Nebraskans connected

LINCOLN, March 19, 2020 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC)

is calling on communications carriers that work to do business in Nebraska to take our PSC

pledge to Keep Nebraskans Connected.

“Much like the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected pledge, this is a way for Nebraska carriers to

commit to keeping our citizens and businesses connected during these rapidly changing times,”

said Commission Chair Mary Ridder.

The PSC Keep Nebraskans Connected pledge ask carriers to commit to offer low-income

Nebraskans:

· No data caps

· Waive installation and equipment fees

· Free or near-free services, so that Nebraskans can stay in school and contribute to

work but from a safer social distance.

The PSC is asking carriers to commit to the pledge for at least the next two months or until the

Governor ends our state’s emergency declaration.

Commissioner Ridder said, “We are asking our carriers to step up and do their best, so Nebraska

can be her best.”