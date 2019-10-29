Public forums for University presidential candidate to kick off Nov. 1

University of Nebraska faculty, staff and students, members of the media, and the public are invited to a series of open forums beginning Nov. 1 to meet and ask questions of Walter “Ted” Carter, VADM (Ret.), the priority candidate to serve as NU’s eighth president.

Carter, the immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, was appointed Friday as the priority presidential candidate by a unanimous vote of the Board of Regents. He was also unanimously supported by a 23-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee representing faculty, staff, students, administration, business, agriculture and the community.

Carter’s appointment is now subject to a 30-day public vetting period that will include open forums on each NU campus and across the state. At the conclusion of the 30 days, if the Board deems appropriate, it may vote to name Carter the university’s president-elect.

“We have come to know Ted Carter as a highly accomplished, humble, student-focused candidate who we believe could lead the University of Nebraska into an even stronger future,” Board of Regents Chairman Tim Clare and Vice Chairman Jim Pillen said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to introduce Ted and his wife Lynda to the people of the state and we hope Nebraskans will take advantage of these important opportunities to hear from Ted and share their thoughts on his fit as our next president.”

Carter’s initial public schedule, including events in Kearney, Curtis, North Platte, Grand Island, Lincoln, Beatrice and Nebraska City, follows. Additional forums, including those in Omaha, Fremont, Columbus, Norfolk and Scottsbluff, will be announced soon.

Nebraskans are invited to provide feedback to the Board anytime during the 30-day review period at www.nebraska.edu/president-search.

Friday, November 1

11 a.m. to Noon: University of Nebraska at Kearney campus forum (targeting students and staff)

Nebraskan Student Union, Ponderosa E

2 to 3 p.m.: UNK campus forum (targeting faculty)

Nebraskan Student Union, Ponderosa E

Saturday, November 2

9 a.m.: Kearney community forum

Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge St.

Sunday, November 3

3 to 4:30 p.m.: Community forum at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center auditorium, Curtis

Monday, November 4

7:30 to 9 a.m.: North Platte community breakfast forum

Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers St.

10 to 11:30 a.m.: Community forum at the West Central Research & Extension Center

402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Grand Island community forum

Chief Industries Development and Construction Office, 3935 Westgate Road, Grand Island

Tuesday, November 5

9:30 to 11 a.m.: University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus forum (targeting faculty and staff)

Nebraska Union Swanson Auditorium, Lincoln

2 to 3:30 p.m.: UNL campus forum (targeting students)

College of Business Atrium, Hawks Hall, 14th & Vine streets, Lincoln

4 to 5:30 p.m.: UNL East Campus forum (targeting faculty and staff)

International Quilt Museum Great Hall, Lincoln

Wednesday, November 6

7:30 to 9 a.m.: Beatrice community breakfast forum

Vintage Venue, 620 Court St., Beatrice

Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Nebraska City community lunch forum

Lied Lodge and Conference Center, 2700 Sylvan Road, Nebraska City

4 to 5:30 p.m.: UNL community forum at Nebraska Innovation Campus

NIC Conference Center Auditorium, 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln