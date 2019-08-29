Public Hearing September 12 for Lexington East Viaduct

The City of Lexington, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 12, regarding the proposed Lexington East Viaduct project in Dawson County.

The hearing, held at the City Council Chambers – Lexington Municipal Building, 406 East 7th Street, will include an open house from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., a presentation at 5:00 p.m., followed by a public forum from 5:20 PM to 6:00 p.m. Media availability will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The City of Lexington has prepared a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) to evaluate the potential effects of the project. The public hearing will present information regarding the DEA analysis and provide the public with the formal opportunity to comment on the project.

The DEA can be reviewed at the following locations during regular business hours: Lexington Municipal Building, 406 East 7th Street, Lexington, NE; Dawson County Courthouse, 700 N Washington Street, Lexington, NE; Lexington Public Library, 907 N Washington Street, Lexington, NE; NDOT Headquarters, 1500 Highway 2, Lincoln, NE; and FHWA Nebraska Division, 100 Centennial Mall N., Lincoln, NE.

The DEA is also available for review on the City of Lexington website at http://www.cityoflex.com/find-info/city-services/public-records and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) website at https://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/environment/pubs/project-docs/. Comments will be collected through September 27, 2019.