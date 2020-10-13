Public hearings in North Platte for ballot initiatives

North Platte, Neb. — Public hearings to learn about ballot initiatives to limit payday loan interest rates and allow casinos at racetracks are scheduled October 19th in North Platte.

State law requires public hearings in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts for measures placed on the ballot through petition drives. The 1:30 p.m. hearing will enlighten voters on Initiative Measure 428, which would limit the rates charged for cash advance loans to 36% per year.

The 3:30 p.m. hearing will delve into Initiative Measures 429, 430 and 431, which would allow, authorize, regulate, and tax casinos at licensed racetracks with most of the revenue directed to property tax relief.

The hearings will be held at the McDonald Belton Theatre at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus.

Informational pamphlets will be available at each hearing. The pamphlets also are available in county election offices and the Secretary of State’s Office.

More information is available on the Secretary of State website, sos.nebraska.gov